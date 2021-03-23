Thomas Farrell to Retire From Altria Board of Directors
Thomas F. Farrell II will retire from Altria Group’s board of directors following the completion of his current term. Farrell has been a director of Altria since 2008.
Consequently, Farrell will not stand for re-election to the board at Altria’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, which is presently scheduled for May 20, 2021. The board will evaluate board leadership succession and intends to appoint a new chairman at its organizational meeting following the 2021 annual meeting.
Farrell is the chairman of the board, chair of the executive committee and a member of the compensation and talent development and nominating, corporate governance and social responsibility committees.
He has served as the executive chairman of Dominion Energy, one of largest producers of energy in the U.S., since October 2020, having previously served as chairman, president and chief executive officer of Dominion from 2007 through September 2020.
“Tom’s contributions over the past 13 years have been immeasurable,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s chief executive officer, in a statement. “We thank him for his distinguished service and wish him the very best.”