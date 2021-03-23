Thomas Farrell to Retire From Altria Board of Directors

Thomas F. Farrell II will retire from Altria Group’s board of directors following the completion of his current term. Farrell has been a director of Altria since 2008.

Consequently, Farrell will not stand for re-election to the board at Altria’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, which is presently scheduled for May 20, 2021. The board will evaluate board leadership succession and intends to appoint a new chairman at its organizational meeting following the 2021 annual meeting.