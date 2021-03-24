KT&G Seeks to Generate Half of its Sales Abroad

KT&G seeks to generate half of sales from abroad by 2025, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

Currently, KT&G earns 40 percent of its tobacco sales from exports.

The company operates sales subsidiaries in five countries—Russia, Indonesia, Turkey, Taiwan and the United States.

In 2020, its sales rose 6.8 percent to a record KRW5.3 trillion ($4.68 billion) from KRW4.96 trillion a year earlier, helped by strong demand for its products in Russia, the U.S. and the Middle East.

KT&G’s factories in South Korea, Russia, Turkey and Indonesia had a combined capacity of 13.6 billion cigarettes a year in 2020.

In addition to its mainstay tobacco business, KT&G owns Korea Ginseng Corp., which produces ginseng and cosmetics products.