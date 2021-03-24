Turning Point Appoints Reformina as CFO

Turning Point Brands has appointed Chief Business Development Officer Louie Reformina as the company’s new chief financial officer effective May 1, 2021. Reformina is replacing Bobby Lavan, who will step down after first quarter earnings to pursue a new opportunity. In addition, Brian Wigginton, Turning Point Brands’ chief accounting officer, has been promoted from vice president to senior vice president.

“I would like to thank Bobby for his unceasing commitment to the company,” said Larry Wexler, Turning Point Brands’ president and CEO, in a statement. “Bobby played a major role in improving Turning Point Brands’ capital structure, streamlining the business, making accretive acquisitions and investments and positioning the company for the growth that we are experiencing today.

“I look forward to tracking his future progress. Additionally, Louie has played an important leadership role in the company by pivoting our focus to higher growth opportunities in cannabis-related and other branded consumer product industries. I am excited to see him expand his responsibilities as we accelerate our growth trajectory.”