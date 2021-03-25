BAT Ranked Third in FTSE-100 ESG Index

“Winning more than 200 awards in 2020 was an exceptional recognition of our achievements and shows we are on track to build the sustainable enterprise of the future,” said Guy Meldrum, CEO and president of BAT subsidiary Reynolds American Inc., in a statement. “We’re delighted to be part of the ranking as one of the FTSE-100 top three ESG performers as continued proof of this. In 2020, we committed to ambitious new ESG targets to deliver ‘A Better Tomorrow’ for consumers, society and for our investors, and we’re well on our way to achieve them.”

In March 2021, BAT published its annual ESG report demonstrating the global organization’s progress against its targets, including: increasing consumers of noncombustible products by 3 million to 13.5 million at year end 2020; increasing New Categories revenue by 15 percent in 2020 versus 2019; increasing renewable energy to more than 26 percent in 2020—a 10 percent increase from 2019, coupled with a greater than 30 percent reduction in overall carbon emissions since 2019; reducing water withdrawn by nearly 11 percent since 2019; holding more than 38,000 human rights training sessions, with more than 390,000 attendances across its supply chain; and reaching 38 percent of female representation in management roles.