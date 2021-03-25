Intertabac Exhibition Postponed Again

“Working closely with the industry associations and partner associations, the conceptual sponsors, the advisory board and the exhibitors of the twin fairs, it has become clear that the vast majority is against holding the events this September as previously announced,” said Sabine Loos, managing director for Westfalenhallen Unternehmensgruppe, in a statement.

Intertabac showcases nearly every product that is associated with consuming nicotine, from vaping products and combustible cigarettes to machine-made and premium cigars, pipes, shisha, smokeless and other tobacco-related products. In 2019, 13,800 people attended the event, which had more than 500 exhibitors from 47 countries, according to Intertabac.

Last year’s event was also cancelled. Intertabac 2022 is scheduled for Sept. 15–17, 2022, according to Westfalenhallen Unternehmensgruppe .