Study: Fourth-Generation Atomizers Not Harmless

“We set out to characterize the design features of pod-style atomizers and analyze the elemental composition of the atomizers,” said Prue Talbot, a professor of cell biology at UCR, who led the research team. “These elements may, upon heating, enter the aerosol and be inhaled by users.”

The external appearance, design, battery power, atomizers, and nicotine delivery of e-cigarettes have evolved over the last decade. Fourth-generation pods have low-powered batteries, an e-liquid reservoir and an atomizer/mouthpiece. According to the researchers, they contain high concentrations of nicotine and acid.

Scientists have only limited understanding of what exactly makes up pod atomizers, which are required components for aerosol production in e-cigarettes.

“Since elements in the atomizers can leach into the e-fluids or transfer to the aerosols when the e-fluids are heated, it is important to know what these elements are that users can get exposed to,” said Omaiye, who works in Talbot’s lab.

The researchers examined 11 fourth-generation pods from six brands/manufacturers. Of 23 elements they identified in the pod atomizers, 11—nickel, chromium, iron, gold, copper, zinc, tin, oxygen, silicon, carbon and sodium—were present in relatively high abundance. Some of these elements have been linked to human illnesses, including cardiovascular diseases, immune system suppression, lung injury, cancer, renal damage, neurotoxicity and silicosis. Nickel, chromium, iron and gold were found to be the most abundant elements in fourth-generation atomizers.

“We now know what elements users may be inhaling by using fourth-generation products,” Omaiye said. “Our work reinforces the idea that e-cigarettes are not without harm. Our next line of research is evaluating fluids and aerosols generated from fourth-generation products to get a clearer picture of how their elements may be directly affecting e-cigarette users’ health.”