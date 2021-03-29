BATSA opens first VUSE Inspiration store

British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA) has opened the first VUSE Inspiration store in South Africa in the Canal Walk shopping center in Cape Town.

VUSE Inspiration stores will be opened at 67 existing sites throughout South Africa.

“To date, we have made an extensive investment in bringing Twisp into BATSA’s portfolio, and we plan to invest further in our tobacco harm reduction strategy in South Africa,” said BATSA General Manager Johnny Moloto in a statement. “We will be expanding our number of kiosks, investing in bringing our new products to market and enhancing the skills of our BAT team.”

Another 15 new sites in key locations will be added to the VUSE network by December as part of a significant expenditure project.

“The opening of our first flagship VUSE Inspiration store in South Africa is an important milestone in delivering on our harm reduction strategy and our investment in science and innovation to demonstrate the potential of our extended portfolio of products,” said Moloto.