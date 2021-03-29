Philippines: Tobacco Institute Rejects Pricier Tax Stamps

The Philippine Tobacco Institute (PTI) has rejected a plan by the government-run printing office to raise the cost of cigarette tax stamps from PHP0.15($0.003) to PHP0.23, reports The Manila Standard.

APO Production Unit has been appointed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to produce the security tax stamps on cigarettes. The project was rolled out in September 2014 to monitor the supply and sale of tobacco products and guarantee payment of excise taxes by manufacturers.

In a letter to APO chairman and president Michael Dalumpines, PTI president Rodolfo Salanga said that APO is not a revenue-generating government agency and its “monopoly” of producing the tax stamps is for regulatory purposes and not to raise revenues.