Zimbabwean Tobacco Growers Face ‘Debt Trap’

On the black market, however, one U.S. dollar fetched up to ZWD165 during the first quarter of 2020.

While the government has recently increased farmers’ foreign currency retention to 60 percent, it is insufficient to solve growers’ problems, according to ZTA.

“Growers’ viability will not improve with the retention levels announced and we plead with the authorities to review the foreign currency retention level before the start of the selling season,” said ZTA CEO Rodney Ambrose.

Zimbabwe’s tobacco markets are scheduled to open April 7.

Tobacco farmers’ profits have been declining while debts owed to contractors in U.S. dollars have been mounting. Industry representatives have also called on the government to stop basing the pricing of contract tobacco, which makes up 95 percent of national production, on the minimum of tobacco prices paid on the auction floors.