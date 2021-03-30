Calls to Quit-Smoking Lines Plunge During Pandemic

Meanwhile, cigarette sales rose by 1 percent in the first 10 months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Sales of cigarettes had been decreasing by 4 to 5 percent annually since 2015.

The NAQC annually analyzes data on the use of quitlines without issuing reports. But the changes were so big this year that the group decided to publish a report.

“We really were surprised by how dramatic the data was,” Linda Bailey, president and CEO of the NAQC told The Washington Post. “It shows that the pandemic definitely had a big influence on whether or not people were able to quit smoking last year.”

Bailey attributes the drop in calls to smokers’ stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic. “They were worried about other things and just not able and not motivated to quit.”

The pandemic has hindered smoking cessation in other countries, too. During Italy’s lockdown, 5.5 percent of smokers surveyed in a recent study quit or reduced smoking, but 9 percent of the sample started, relapsed smoking or increased their smoking intensity.

In total, the country’s lockdown increased cigarette consumption by 9.1 percent.