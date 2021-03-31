Bulgaria: Illegal Cigarettes Seized

Bulgarian law enforcement officers seized more than 13 million smuggled cigarettes in the port city of Burgas, according to Xinhua Net. The cigarettes were destined for Hungary.

The illegal products were found in a semi-trailer that arrived by ferry from Georgia, according to the National Customs Agency (NCA) and Bulgaria’s prosecutor’s office.

The total value of the seized cigarettes is about $3 million.

Due to its location, Bulgaria is a favorite destination for traffickers, with 16.1 million illegal cigarettes seized by the NCA in 2020.