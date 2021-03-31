JTI to Upgrade its Romanian Cigarette Factory

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) will invest €60 million ($70.43 million) to upgrade the production capacities of its factory in Romania, reports SeeNews.

The investment program will be deployed over the next three years, increasing the volume of JTI cigarettes manufactured in Romania.

The factory located in Bucharest’s Pipera industrial area is expected to play a key role in JTI’s sourcing to the EU markets.

“JTI Manufacturing will be provided with cutting-edge equipment in terms of technology and production standards,” JTI Romania factory lead Jamie Dunlop said.