PAX Labs Launches Era Life Cannabis Vaporizer

“Cannabis is one of today’s fastest growing industries and we’re seeing new consumers enter the space rapidly. We’ve taken the best PAX has to offer, perfected the core functionality, and packaged it up in our most portable design yet—perfect for those who want the easiest possible experience but still care about durability, aesthetics, and safety in the products they use.”

PAX’s temperature control checks the temperature 125 times per second, ensuring a consistent temperature that delivers a full, never-burnt flavor throughout the life of the pod. Whether using lower temperature for more flavor or higher temperature for more vapor, Era Life creates smooth airflow through laser cut sidings and achieves better hits every time.

Era Life provides more than 150 puffs per charge and an easy-to-read LED low battery indicator ensures it’s never without juice. The product is UL-certified, meeting the leading safety standards

Priced at $35, Era Life is available for purchase by those 21 and over beginning on pax.com and at licensed retailers in legal U.S. states where PAX products are sold.