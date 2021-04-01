Broughton Launches Blue-Sky Thinking Hub
Broughton Nicotine Services (BNS) has launched its Blue-Sky Thinking Hub, an “open innovation community” for companies to collaborate and develop ideas within the electronic nicotine delivery devices (ENDS), pharmaceutical and cannabis markets.
BNS is a contract research organization with more than 10 years’ experience helping ENDS companies bring tobacco-free nicotine delivery products to market.
The company has recently added services aligned with a number of new product categories including modern oral nicotine products, cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabis delivery devices, and work with clients based in the U.S., China, U.K., Europe and the Middle East.
The Blue-Sky Thinking Hub encourages manufacturers and regulators to build strong relationships to overcome product development and regulatory challenges and work towards total harm reduction. An additional benefit is around considering solutions to potential regulatory concerns as part of the product development.
“Broughton Nicotine Services is dedicated to helping manufacturers meet regulatory requirements and delivering reduced-harm products to market,” said Nveed Chaudhary, chief regulatory officer, BNS.
“The Blue-Sky Thinking Hub seeks to engage companies with innovative ideas, which could be anything from new formulations to plastic-free or biodegradable products, technology to discourage and reduce youth access or even alternative charging for devices.
“Broughton helps these ideas to come to life by providing expert scientific and regulatory advice, contributing to the end goal of global total harm reduction.”
“We are delighted to be launching the Blue-Sky Thinking Hub, which is the first of its kind in the industry,” said Paul Moran, chief executive, BNS.
“We invite industry professionals to discuss, debate and develop their ideas for new products aligned with regulatory requirements, and to hopefully help influence and shape new policies.
“Together we can achieve total harm reduction and a smoke-free future.”