Broughton Launches Blue-Sky Thinking Hub

Broughton Nicotine Services (BNS) has launched its Blue-Sky Thinking Hub, an “open innovation community” for companies to collaborate and develop ideas within the electronic nicotine delivery devices (ENDS), pharmaceutical and cannabis markets.

BNS is a contract research organization with more than 10 years’ experience helping ENDS companies bring tobacco-free nicotine delivery products to market.

The company has recently added services aligned with a number of new product categories including modern oral nicotine products, cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabis delivery devices, and work with clients based in the U.S., China, U.K., Europe and the Middle East.