Conny Andersson Joins Sting Free

“Stingfree may become a new standard in the global oral nicotine industry,” said Andersson in a statement. “The reason is that the burning sensation on the gums is a big obstacle for almost all adult nicotine users to take up snus or nicotine pouches first time. This is especially true in countries outside the Nordic region where there is no snus tradition at all. The fact that the new technology may also help smokers to dare trying a smoke-free oral nicotine alternative to cigarettes is inspiring.”

Andersson is a shareholder in Sting Free and new member of the executive working group from April 2021.

Tobacco Reporter profiled Sting Free in July 2017 (see “Patching the Pouch”).