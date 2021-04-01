Coping with Covid

Making a plan

Despite these setbacks, Transcom has retained and protected all its staff, none of whom had tested positive for Covid-19 by the time of our email exchange. Nevertheless, Harvey was not being complacent. Mozambique was currently facing its highest rates of infections, so preventative measures had been increased accordingly, he said. Transcom had introduced a program of continuous education and awareness, something that it hoped had benefitted society beyond the work environment. Strict sanitary measures had been introduced while the wearing of face masks and social distancing had been made compulsory. In addition, the company had introduced takeaway meals from its canteen according to a rotational shift system and increased the number of work shifts with lower staff numbers per shift. It had cancelled all external, noncritical visits to site for a long period, assessed on a case-to-case basis. Additionally, it had stopped all nonessential staff travel, and, where travel was essential, post-trip, home quarantine had been made a requirement.

It is a similar situation at b-Cat, where there have been no positive Covid-19 tests among employees, even those who have been travelling. Many precautions had been taken, said Luyten, both by b-Cat and by the clients on behalf of whom b-Cat had been operating. Strict protocols were in place, and all b-Cat’s employees had been provided with personal protective equipment while, at the same time, receiving clear instructions, including those concerning the need to respect the precautions being taken by client companies. Of course, Luyten added, none of this could eliminate completely the risk created by Covid-19, but, so far, maintaining high standards of hygiene and applying common sense had kept employees safe.

It is too early to say what will be the full financial impact of the changes that have had to be made because of the pandemic, but this should be clearer by the end of this year. Harvey did say, however, that the pandemic had been a tough pill to swallow given that Transcom was still recovering from the effects of Cyclone Idai. The company had been proactive in business diversification planning and had taken advantage of the extra volume coming through the corridor due to the restrictions in South Africa. “We hope to show our new clients that we are a better alternative and establish long-term relationships with them,” he said.

So, what about the future? When, if ever, shall we be back to “normal”? Well, Harvey doesn’t think things will ever return to “normal” but that businesses, such as Transcom, will adapt to the “new normal,” perhaps by the end of this year, by which time, it is hoped, vaccination programs will have been rolled out regionally. Certainly, some protocols introduced because of the pandemic will remain in place indefinitely.

In addressing the question of the future, Luyten put his faith in science and, particularly, in the development of vaccines, though he said that the rollout of such vaccines to everybody was still some way in the future. And even then, he questioned whether life would return to what it was pre-pandemic. In the meantime, he added, it was incumbent on people to make the best of the situation and hope for an end to the loss of family members and friends to Covid-19.