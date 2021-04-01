Fighting Fakes

As illicit trade thrives in the pandemic, demand for security devices is expected to grow.

By Stefanie Rossel

Reduction in trade, restrictions on movement—while many legal businesses are suffering in the difficult conditions brought about by governments’ attempts to halt the proliferation of Covid-19, the pandemic has provided fertile ground for the activities of criminal organizations. A 2020 report by Euromonitor International found that the pandemic led to a surge in illicit trade, particularly in the tobacco industry, where organized crime is causing governments to lose billions in tax revenue as well as severely affecting legitimate businesses.

“The pandemic has created the ideal conditions for illicit trade in general to grow by amplifying the underlying key drivers that contribute to market imbalance,” says Nicola Sudan, general secretary of the International Tax Stamp Association (ITSA). “These include disrupted supply chains combined with global demand going off balance and government interventions, such as closed borders and consumption bans.

“There is also altered consumer behavior as a result of increased economic hardship and lockdowns. In North America, for instance, we have seen an exponential increase in illegal tobacco—and drug—trafficking direct to consumers while they are locked down at home. This is expected to continue as a way of avoiding taxes. And in France, interestingly, changes in sales patterns during times when borders were closed has also shown the extent of cross-border shopping in normal times when customers take advantage of differential tax regimes in the European Union to circumvent tax measures.”

Stretched government resources have curtailed enforcement efforts. “Indeed, the pandemic impacted the traditional work practices of tax authorities, leading to decreased inspection visits to factories and reduced audit performance. This weakened state capacity might have emboldened producers to mis-declare and under-declare their production,” says Sudan.

Criminals have been quick to exploit these opportunities to expand their activities in scope and scale. “While legitimate businesses were struggling to maintain business operations during the pandemic, criminal elements adapted to the altered conditions with remarkable speed. With air traffic and air cargo significantly reduced, traffickers increasingly utilized land shipments, international small parcel shipments and relocated production facilities closer to destination countries.”

Increased illicit trade in excise goods also resulted as an unintended consequence from well-intentioned efforts to blunt the impacts of the pandemic. Several countries, including South Africa, banned both the sale of liquor and tobacco products during lockdown, leading to unprecedented levels of illicit trade. “According to news reports, over 90 percent of smokers were able to buy their cigarettes from illegal sellers [in South Africa],” says Sudan. “Many people fear these levels of illicit trade will persist long after the pandemic finally subsides as they will have the effect of further entrenching in different countries an already thriving illicit tobacco and alcohol market.”