Jerry Fowden to Resign From BAT Board

Jerry Fowden, nonexecutive director of British American Tobacco (BAT), has submitted his resignation from the board effective April 1, 2021, the company announced on its website. Accordingly, he will not seek reelection at the company’s annual general meeting on April 28, 2021.

Fowden decided to step down from the board to ensure there would be no potential for a conflict of interest to arise in view of his other external commitments, which he has decided to focus on.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Jerry for his valuable contribution to the company since his appointment as a nonexecutive director in September 2019,” said BAT chairman Richard Burrows. “We wish him the very best for the future.”

As the company’s notice of meeting has already been issued, the resolution to reappoint Jerry Fowden as a nonexecutive director of the company is now withdrawn.

Karen Guerra, a nonexecutive director of the company, will join the Audit Committee and step down from the remuneration committee effective April 1, 2021.

The audit committee now consists of Holly Keller Koeppel (chair), Karen Guerra, Luc Jobin and Darrell Thomas. Jobin will step down from the audit committee on appointment as chairman from the conclusion of the company’s annual general meeting.

The remuneration committee consists of Dimitri Panayotopoulos (chair), Sue Farr, Marion Helmes and Savio Kwan.