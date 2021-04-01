Nurturing a Niche

Improving efficiency

My attention was drawn to Stanion’s story by Frederick de Cramer, a doyen of the Turkish oriental tobacco business who, in November 2020, through his consultancy, Cramer Tobacco, linked with ASTAB in a joint venture partnership, part of whose aim is to expand ASTAB’s Latakia tobacco production and sales, which currently go to the U.S. and countries of the EU.

ASTAB was set up in 2007 by Haldun Babacan and Selcuk Karagozler, former Tekel employees who both graduated from the Tekel Tobacco Technology department of Istanbul University and who, during their time with Tekel and other companies, between them built up a wealth of experience in tobacco grading, purchasing, blending and processing. This experience translated into expertise and put them in an ideal position to tackle the growing need to improve the efficiency and thereby lower the cost of oriental tobacco production, which had undergone little change for decades.

Their efforts led in part to the development and patenting of the automated loose-leaf oriental tobacco curing system known as the Vento system, which provided for the expansion of the Izmir crop by more than 10,000 tons in the East Adiyaman area. But they were also involved in the development of an oriental tobacco harvesting machine, even though, because of the nature of this tobacco and the environments in which it is grown, for a long time it was thought that it would not be possible to automate and mechanize such harvesting. And they developed other methods of harvesting, including one in which the mid-rib of sun-cured Virginia is removed at harvesting, before the lamina is cured using the Vento system. This method reduces costs because it bypasses the need for costly traditional curing and does away with the need for expensive threshing equipment. Not only that, but it is also said to result in a more even cure and, therefore, a better quality tobacco.

Meanwhile, following the passage three years ago of a law allowing for the growing of hemp in Turkey, ASTAB produced machines for extracting fibers from the plant’s stem and producing yarn for the textile industry, and, since then, in collaboration with textile companies, it has produced high-quality cloth from hemp. But its latest project, begun in 2018 in cooperation with Birol Yigiter, a leaf tobacco expert who started his career at Austro Turk, has seen it embrace Latakia production.

Currently, the Latakia production process starts with the purchase of high-quality Izmir tobacco from the classical production areas, though the company has plans to run trials with Basma, Yayladag and other classical oriental varieties. The tobacco is shipped to ASTAB’s warehouse in Izmir where it undergoes an initial process in which the leaves are cleaned and separated. Then, in line with demand, these tobaccos are placed in barns where they are exposed for two to three months to smoke generated by burning the branches of a type of wild Mastica shrub or small tree, smoke that gives the tobacco its unique aroma and smoking quality.

The Mastica shrub that is used in this process grows only in the eastern Mediterranean, and ASTAB obtains its supplies from a pine forest that grows adjacent to where it has built its barns and that it rents from the Turkish Forestry Department. To ensure that its Latakia business remains viable, ASTAB uses the Mastica sustainably, with branches being harvested in such a way that the shrubs regenerate within two years to three years.

After the tobacco leaves are smoked in the barns, they are reconditioned and screened for nontobacco materials, broken lamina, scrap and other unacceptable tobacco. Then they are packed in 50 kg cartons ready for shipment to customers.