Tectonic Shift

By 2025, smoke-free products could contribute more than 50 percent to Philip Morris International’s total net revenues.

By Stefanie Rossel

Five years ago, Philip Morris International (PMI) announced its ambition for a smoke-free future, based on the development and commercialization of smoke-free products that are less hazardous than combustible cigarettes. During its virtual Investor Day conference on Feb. 10, 2021, PMI provided an update on its progress and revealed new targets. By 2025, PMI aims to derive more than 50 percent of its net revenues from smoke-free products, up from 24 percent in 2020.

IQOS Iluma, the next generation of its IQOS heated-tobacco product (HTP), is supposed to play a major role in the company’s transformation. The device comes with a new internal heating technology based on induction and will be launched in the second half of this year. “IQOS Iluma is simple and intuitive,” explained PMI’s Chief Operating Officer Jacek Olczak. “It self-activates and requires less explanation, which will save time and cost of acquisition as well as aftercare and retention. It supports easier switching and higher conversion for legal-age smokers.”

With the new heating system, PMI addresses consumer feedback on the heating technology of its successful IQOS tobacco heating device. Some consumers reported breaking blades.

The Iluma will be available in three designs at three price points. Next to a super-premium version, there will be a variant that corresponds to the present IQOS model 3.1 and more affordable version. For the time being, Olczak said, PMI will maintain IQOS with both the blade and the induction technologies on the market.

“Higher loyalty to the new products will drive consumers to conversion. Requiring less infrastructure, Iluma will enable more access to geographically remote areas,” said Olczak. Iluma will be introduced with a new broad range of consumables; the tobacco sticks of blade and induction technology devices cannot be interchanged.

In the five years since PMI announced its smoke-free ambition, the company has created an entire new product category. As of December 2020, IQOS had 17.6 million users, of which 12.7 million had switched from cigarettes and stopped smoking, according to PMI’s CEO Andre Calantzopoulos. The product is present in 64 markets, a reach planned to be expanded to 100 in the next five years. It also has an 80 percent segment share. According to PMI, IQOS is the world’s No. 1 smoke-free brand and No. 5 nicotine brand. In IQOS markets, the product is the third largest brand behind Marlboro and Winston. IQOS generated net revenues of $6.8 billion in 2020. To date, PMI has invested $8.1 billion PMI in developing reduced-risk products. IQOS has remained remarkably resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic, Calantzopoulos said. In 2020, 76 billion heated-tobacco units (HTUs) were shipped, an amount that is targeted to reach 140 billion to 160 billion in the 2021–2023 period.