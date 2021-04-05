Founders Invest $3 Million in Charlie’s Holdings

Charlie’s Holdings has raised $3 million through the private sale of 351,669,883 shares of common stock to the company’s founders, Brandon Stump, CEO, and Ryan Stump, COO, the company announced. Charlie’s Holdings intends to use the proceeds to drive growth, facilitate product launches, increase working capital, retire outstanding debt, and for other general corporate purposes.

“The extensive process required to compile and submit a comprehensive premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) to the FDA will ultimately prove a huge differentiating factor for Charlie’s; but it was also very expensive,” said Jeff Fox, a member of Charlie’s board of directors.