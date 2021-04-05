Greek Tobacco Workers Negotiate Wage Increase

The Federation of Greek Tobacco Industry Employees and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) have agreed to a 1 percent wage increase as part of a two-year collective work agreement, reports The National Herald.

The agreement covers all tobacco businesses in Greece and provides for a working group on updating skills of current employees.

“Our aim is the productive operation of businesses in every sector, the maintenance and boosting of productive and viable job positions, and the guarantee of labor peace and prosperity of workers,” said Efthymios Vidalis, president of SEV’s executive committee.

The tobacco sector in Greece employs more than 2,500 people. Its production grew by 11.5 percent in 2019-2020, according to the National Statistical Service.