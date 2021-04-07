Hanske to Lead SWM’s Tobacco and Alternative Solutions Division

SWM International has appointed Katrin Hanske as vice president and general manager of tobacco and alternative solutions (TAS) within its engineered papers division, effective May 1, 2021.

Hanske has more than 20 years of experience in the semiconductor, paper and chemicals industries, most recently as global senior vice president of supply chain operations at Orion Engineered Carbons in Luxembourg. She has worked in the U.S., Asia and Europe, and holds a master’s degree in industrial engineering microelectronics from the Dresden University of Technology as well as a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wolverhampton Business School.