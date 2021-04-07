High Hopes as Zimbabwe Selling Season Opens

Zimbabwe’s tobacco farmers were optimistic about the upcoming marketing season as the markets opened April 7, according to a report in The Chronicle.

The marketing season, which traditionally starts between February and March, was delayed due to Covid-19. The country expects to benefit from high demand with projected volumes at around 200 million kg. An initial crop assessment report indicates that farmers planted 125,177 hectares of tobacco this season compared to 117,049 hectares last season.

TIMB statistics show that by March 19, 2021, a total of 145,625 farmers had registered for tobacco production and selling.

Farmers also look forward to good prices as they have produced a high-quality crop due to the favorable rains.