IOTO Expands Into Hemp Sheets

IOTO International, a U.S. and Brazil-based manufacturer of homogenized wrapper, cut filler and binder, has expanded its Yerba Mate, Chamomile and other herbal homogenized sheet offerings to include premium reconstituted hemp sheet.

Utilizing qualified and tested hemp flower, leaf or stem supplied by customers (or directly sourced locally by IOTO), the company is now able to offer customized manufacture of hemp sheet to the specific herbal content requirements of its clients.

“Demand for hemp smoking wrappers in the USA has increased exponentially over the last two years as brand developers have brought novel hemp cigarettes, cigars, hemp wrappers and hemp cones to the market,” said Helder Tullio, director of operations at IOTO, in a statement.