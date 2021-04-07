NATO: Tax Hikes Unnecessary in Wake of U.S. Stimulus Plan

The recently passed U.S. federal stimulus plan negates the need for tobacco tax increases, according to Tom Briant, executive director of the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO).

As of March 19, lawmakers in 20 states had introduced bills to raise cigarette and/or tobacco product taxes, according to a Convenience Store News report.

At the same time as states were reviewing tax hike proposals, the U.S. Congress recently passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, and President Joe Biden subsequently signed the American Rescue Plan into law.