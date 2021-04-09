Half-Day Conference on Tobacco Harm Reduction

The GTNF Trust will present a special half-day virtual conference on April 27, titled, In Focus: Tobacco Harm Reduction to help participants evaluate the science on tobacco harm reduction products and address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

The conference comes at a critical time. This year, the World Health Organization will host its Conference of the Parties for the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. Meanwhile, the EU is pressing ahead with its newly launched Beating Cancer Plan and drafting the next Tobacco Products Directive.

Panelist in the In Focus: Tobacco Harm Reduction conference include:

David Abrams, professor in the department of social and behavioral sciences at New York University

Mark Kehaya, chairman of AMV Holdings

Maria Gogova, vice president and chief scientific officer, Altria Client Services

Karl Fagerstrom, president of Fagerstrom Consulting

Delon Human, president of Health Diplomats

Jasjit S Ahluwalia, professor of behavioral and social sciences and professor of medicine at the Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies, Brown University School of Public Health and Alpert School of Medicine

Riccardo Polosa, full professor of internal medicine at the University of Catania and founder of the Center of Excellence for the Acceleration of Harm Reduction

James Murphy, executive vice president of R&D and scientific and regulatory affairs at Reynolds American

Roxana Weil, senior director of product integrity and toxicology at Juul Labs

For more information and registration, please visit infocusthr.org