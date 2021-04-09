Poll: Malaysians Quitting Cigarettes with Vaping
Eighty-eight percent of Malaysian vapers successfully quit smoking cigarettes due to their vape products, reports the New Straits Times, citing a survey commissioned by the Malaysian Vape Industry Advocacy (MVIA).
Conducted by the Green Zebras market research firm, the survey also reported that 79 percent who are dual users (vapor products and cigarettes) have reduced the number of cigarettes they smoke since they began vaping.
MVIA president Rizani Zakaria noted that the survey’s results clearly show that vaping can be an effective tool to help smokers quit cigarette smoking and is a much less harmful alternative.
“There is a real need for the Malaysian government to recognize the benefits of vaping, especially the potential that it has to help smokers to quit cigarette smoking by switching to a less harmful product,” he said.
“As it stands, the vape products are still unregulated, and we believe it is time for the government to look into introducing regulations on the products and adopt policies that would encourage smokers to switch to vaping that is less harmful.”