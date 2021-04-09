Vape Shops in England and Wales to Reopen on April 12

Vape shops across England and Wales are expecting huge numbers of customers—including many smokers seeking expert help and guidance to quit—when they reopen on Monday.

More than 2,000 vape shops across the U.K. are preparing to reopen their doors to customers again on April 12 after the government confirmed the next stage of lifting lockdown restrictions will proceed as previously announced.

Nonessential retail outlets, including vape shops, will be able to reopen their doors from Monday across England and Wales. In Scotland, however, nonessential retail must remain shut until Monday, April 26.

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) welcomes the relaxing of restrictions as the latest step on the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, especially as this coincides with the hugely successful month-long awareness campaign VApril.

Run by the UKVIA and now in its fourth year, VApril aims to help educate smokers on how to successfully quit conventional cigarettes by transitioning to vaping.