Russia Pushes for Self-Extinguishing Cigarettes

Tobacco companies selling in member states of the Eurasian Economic Union should be required to manufacture cigarettes that self-extinguish when not smoked, according to a proposal by the Russian Ministry of Healthcare.

“A draft resolution of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, setting forth requirements to consumer packaging and information placed on tobacco product packs and the requirement to inflaming capability of cigarettes released for circulation on the market of Union member-states, was sent by the Russian Ministry of Healthcare to interested federal executive authorities,” Tass reported.

Negligence during smoking is the cause of many fires, including with fatalities and material damage, the Ministry of Emergencies noted.

“Bringing cigarettes with lowered inflaming capability in circulation may significantly influence prevention of a portion of fire outbreaks, lowering fatalities and injuries of people during fires due to negligent smoking, and saving property of citizens,” it said.