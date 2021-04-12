Saudi Arabia Bans Underage Sales

Saudi Arabia has banned the sale of tobacco to people under 18 years old and smoking in areas where children are present, reports The National.

Importing and selling toys or candy made to look like cigarettes, or that bear images that encourage children to smoke, has also been banned by law.

Saudi Arabia aims to reduce tobacco consumption to 5 percent by 2030.

In 2019, it banned smoking in public places, such as airports, restaurants, educational institutes and public transport.

The kingdom has also introduced a tax on tobacco products to curb smoking and raised the price of shisha by 100 percent.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Health has launched anti-smoking clinics to facilitate access to therapeutic services and provide consultations to those who wish to quit smoking.