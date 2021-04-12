BAT South Africa: Tobacco Tax Evasion a ‘National Emergency’

South Africa’s recent tobacco tax increase has sparked a criminal price war in the country as manufacturers flood the market with untaxed cigarettes, according to British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA).

A new independent report by IPSOS shows that the announcement of the 8 percent hike in tobacco taxes appears to have been the trigger for an all-out illegal price war in key provinces.

Three-quarters (74 percent) of retail outlets in Gauteng, Western Cape and Free State are now openly selling illegal cigarettes. This is an increase of more than 7 percent on the last survey conducted before the excise increase in February.

The report showed that three-quarters (74 percent) of retail outlets in the three provinces nationwide sold cigarettes below the legal minimum collectible tax (MCT) level. Mystery shoppers were able to purchase illegal cigarettes in every retail sector more easily than during a similar study in February.