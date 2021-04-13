Blackbriar and Beard Management Agree to Cooperate

Blackbriar Regulatory Services (BRS) has entered into a regulatory services, manufacturing and distribution agreement with Beard Management. BRS will become Beard’s exclusive manufacturer and a distributor for the company’s Beard Vape Co. and The One brands’ nicotine products and will take over the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) process for these products. As a part of the agreement, BRS will co-brand a range of PRISM e-liquid products that are complimentary to Beard’s product line, which are currently awaiting regulatory PMTA approval and being manufactured under license by BRS.

“We are honored that Beard, a globally recognized and respected brand, has put their trust in BRS as a key strategic partner moving forward,” said Russ Rogers, CEO of BRS. “Our combination of ISO-certified cleanroom production and analytical lab facilities and industry-leading FDA regulatory application team puts us in a position to provide a very compelling value proposition to customers who are making the investment to be in this industry long-term.