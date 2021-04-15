Duty Free Business Fighting Allegations of Illicit Trade

The Duty Free World Council (DFWC) is fighting suggestions that the duty free industry is involved in the illicit trade of tobacco, reports The Moodie Davitt Report.

Parties to the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control are due to discuss the global health body’s Illicit Trade Protocol (ITP) when they convene in The Hague in November. Article 13.2 of the ITP calls for an evidence-based study “to assess the extent to which duty free contributes to the illicit trade.”