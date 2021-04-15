STG Approves Dividend, Elects Directors

Scandinavian Tobacco Group held its annual general meeting this week.

Participants adopted the audited annual report and approved the board of directors’ proposal to pay a dividend of DKK6.50 ($1.05) per share of DKK1 for fiscal year 2020.

The remuneration report and the board of directors’ proposal for compensation of the board for financial year 2021 were both approved, as well.

Share capital of the company will be reduced by canceling some of the company’s treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK2,500,000. After the reduction, the nominal value of the company’s share capital will be DKK97,500,000.

Company announcements will be released only in English going forward; the company’s release regarding the annual meeting results will be the last release in both Danish and English.

Nigel Northridge (chairman of the board), Henrik Brandt (vice chairman of the board), Dianne Blixt, Marlene Forsell, Claus Gregersen, Luc Missorten and Anders Obel were re-elected to the board of directors. Henrik Amsinck was newly elected to the board.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerskab was re-elected as auditor of the company.