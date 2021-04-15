U.K. Bans Nordic Spirit Video Game Ad

The U.K. Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned a Nordic Spirit nicotine pouch ad for for implying that the product has a mood-altering and stimulant effect, reports The Evening Standard.

The ad appeared on Crunchyroll, an anime streaming service, and depicted people using Gallaher’s Nordic Spirit pouches as they got ready to play an online video game. The players reacted enthusiastically to the game while online text read, “A new nicotine experience,” “great flavors,” “pocket-sized convenience” and “never miss a moment.”

There was small text on the screen throughout the advertisement stating that the product was for those 18-plus, that it contained nicotine and that nicotine is addictive.