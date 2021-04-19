‘Asia Blocking Solutions to Tobacco Crisis’

Knowledge Action Change (KAC), a company dedicated to the promotion of tobacco harm reduction (THR) to improve health, has published Tobacco Harm Reduction: A Burning Issue for Asia.

THR allows people to quit smoking or using oral smokeless tobacco by switching to safer nicotine products. Compared to smoking or smokeless tobacco, vaping devices, heated tobacco products (HTP) and pasteurized oral products enable people to continue using nicotine at a fraction of the risk, according to KAC. The new briefing shows that Asia has been at the forefront of several key THR successes. The first vaping device was developed by a Chinese scientist. In Japan, cigarette sales have slumped by 32 percent since the introduction of HTP.