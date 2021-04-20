22nd Century Excited About Talk of Nicotine Reduction

22nd Century Group said that it is fully prepared to partner with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to launch its VLN reduced nicotine content cigarette brand and license its reduced nicotine content tobacco technology to every cigarette manufacturer.

Recent media reports suggest that the Biden Administration is actively considering moving forward the Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) that will require tobacco manufacturers to reduce the amount of nicotine in all combustible cigarettes sold in the United States to be “minimally or non-addictive.”

“A nicotine cap by the FDA has been in the works since the Obama Administration,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group, in a statement. “During that time, 22nd Century has consistently proven beyond any doubt with our VLN cigarettes that a cigarette that contains nicotine levels that the FDA has identified as ‘minimally or non-addictive’ is technically feasible. Moreover, given the millions of Americans who smoke and will suffer and die from cigarette addiction, this mandate is necessary and appropriate.”