Euromonitor Identifies Six Types of Cannabis Consumers

Seasoned cannabis consumers are established, long-standing and often traditionalist cannabis users “who will form the backbone of the legal industry” as it evolves, according to MacGuill. Companies need to understand and address the priorities of this group without alienating newer consumers whose product and brand priorities are often divergent, he notes.

“As legalization expands and the normalization of cannabinoid use continues, organizations need to understand the motivations of the modern cannabis consumer and look beyond typical stereotypes,” says MacGuill. “The legal cannabis industry must mirror the views and values of its consumers, given its history and the nature of its often countercultural evolution. Industry players can only achieve this with a nuanced segmentation and holistic understanding of participants in the sector.”