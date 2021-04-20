KT&G Helps Farmers Affected by Covid-19

KT&G provided a leaf tobacco planting service in Jecheon, Chungcheongbuk-do to help leaf tobacco farmers struggling due to manpower shortages in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Employees of KT&G’s Raw Materials Headquarters and Gimcheon Plant, who participated in the volunteer work, visited a leaf tobacco farm in Baegun-myeon, Jecheon-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, where they helped raise and plant seedlings in farmland of about 10,000 square meters.