Pan African Founder Accused of Financing Terrorism

Uganda has been found to be a recruitment base for the militia group as well as the regional base of Rujugiro’s tobacco trade. Rujugiro opened a Meridian Trading Co. manufacturing plant in northern Uganda in 2017. The plant produces the Supermatch brand. Rujugiro also owns large tobacco plantations in the area, which have been used as recruitment bases for Rwandans to join the RNC-backed militia group in the DR Congo.

Rujugiro has faced a number of business malpractice suits. In 2012, one of his subsidiary companies was accused of counterfeiting its Supermatch brand and selling it cheaply on the East African market.

“The same illicit network also facilitated the smuggling of cigarettes back into Uganda, a process known as ‘roundtripping,” with tax evasion facilitated by corrupt customs officials on both sides of the Uganda-Congo border,” the report states.

Rujugiro pleaded guilty to tax evasion and fraud before a South African court in 2009 and was fined $3.7 million. He also faced Burundian authorities for financial crimes including money laundering, smuggling and tax evasion.

“It is evident that crime, corruption, extremism and illicit trade are inextricably linked in East Africa. Therefore, to combat the extremist, criminal and corrupt dangers facing the region it is imperative that national governments and appropriate regional bodies adopt an approach which treats illicit trade as an equivalent security threat. Illicit trade, extremism, crime and corruption must be seen as a composite whole. This can be achieved through, among other measures, closer harmonization of legal penalties,” the authors of the report wrote.

Tobacco Reporter profiled Pan African Tobacco Group in August 2013.