Malawi President Urges Diversification

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera wants tobacco farmers to switch to other cash crops because he sees no future in the golden leaf, reports The Voice of America.

At the opening of tobacco selling season on Tuesday, Chakwera said Malawi should switch to other cash crops like cannabis, which was legalized last year for industrial and medicinal use. In preparation for cannabis cultivation, the country recently created a Cannabis Regulatory Authority.

Tobacco currently contributes more than 60 percent of the country’s export earnings, but demand for the leaf has been declining due to growing health awareness and global anti-smoking campaigns.