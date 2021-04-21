Trade Body Calls For Tax Stamp Clarity

The International Tax Stamp Association (ITSA) is urging greater clarity around the definition of the tax stamps used to secure excise revenues from tobacco products.

The move comes in the wake of the continued misuse of the term “tax stamp” by some sector solution providers, which is raising issues around specification and seem to contravene international standards.

The ITSA says there is a lot of confusion over specific terms, notably the difference between tax stamps and the security feature labels used by some member states under the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD).

The fundamental differences between tax stamps and secure labels pertain to functionality and the specifier/issuer. Stamps fundamentally serve a tax purpose and may fulfil other functions, such as those related to authentication, while secure labels should just be used for authentication purposes.

Tax stamps play an important role in securing revenues as international supply chains continue to be threatened by counterfeiters and smugglers look to take advantage of the pandemic to trade in illicit tobacco.

Latest figures indicate that the trade in fake tobacco is worth upwards of $50 billion annually worldwide, according to a 2020 World Bank report and accounts for approximately 600 billion illicit cigarettes per year.

ITSA’s call comes as most EU member states use tax stamps to comply with the TPD’s security feature requirements, while in five other states plus the U.K., which do not use tax stamps, the tobacco industry has opted for secure labels to ensure conformance with the TPD.

Moreover, individual tobacco manufacturers contract directly with various printers for the provision of these labels rather than going through the national tax or other government authorities.

The current situation is further exacerbated by the misuse of terminology in other parts of the world. In India, for instance, there are reports that state excise departments use the terms “excise adhesive label” and “security hologram” to refer to the same thing, which is adding to the confusion and highlighting the need for strong action around definitions, ITSA said.