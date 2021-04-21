Turning Point Brands invests in Docklight

Turning Point Brands (TPB) has announced an $8.7 million strategic investment in Docklight Brands, a pioneering consumer products company with brands including Marley Natural cannabis and Marley CBD. In addition, TPB has obtained exclusive U.S. distribution rights for Docklight’s Marley CBD topical products. The investment into Docklight Brands’ Series A offering comes with certain follow-on investment rights.

As a result of this transaction, Turning Point Brands now has access to two iconic names in cannabis: Bob Marley and Zig-Zag. The Marley CBD skincare line, which includes after-sun, hand cream, lip balm, balm and roll-on products, combines tropical botanicals with hemp-derived CBD and is currently available nationwide in the U.S. in over 12,000 stores including select 7-Eleven, Circle K, Safeway and Dollar General locations, with additional availability expected through TPB’s partner network.