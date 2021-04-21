Turning Point Brands invests in Docklight
Turning Point Brands (TPB) has announced an $8.7 million strategic investment in Docklight Brands, a pioneering consumer products company with brands including Marley Natural cannabis and Marley CBD. In addition, TPB has obtained exclusive U.S. distribution rights for Docklight’s Marley CBD topical products. The investment into Docklight Brands’ Series A offering comes with certain follow-on investment rights.
As a result of this transaction, Turning Point Brands now has access to two iconic names in cannabis: Bob Marley and Zig-Zag. The Marley CBD skincare line, which includes after-sun, hand cream, lip balm, balm and roll-on products, combines tropical botanicals with hemp-derived CBD and is currently available nationwide in the U.S. in over 12,000 stores including select 7-Eleven, Circle K, Safeway and Dollar General locations, with additional availability expected through TPB’s partner network.
The company’s investment into Docklight will also support the growth of the broader Marley CBD line, including Marley Mellow Mood teas, Marley wellness shots and Marley chocolate squares as well as Marley Natural THC products, which are produced and sold under license agreements in Canada, Jamaica and select U.S. states.
“Our goal is to build an expansive portfolio of the most innovative brands in the cannabis industry and to distribute these products across our vast partner network,” said Larry Wexler, CEO of Turning Point Brands, in a statement.
“We reach consumers where they are most comfortable, selling products to distributors, selling to stores directly and interfacing with consumers one-on-one via e-commerce. Adding Marley products to our portfolio alongside our legacy Zig-Zag brand marks yet another milestone as we continue to leverage our brands and expand our distribution infrastructure.”
“Given our shared focus on branded products, we are excited to expand the reach of the iconic Bob Marley brand. We are confident our strategic relationship with Turning Point Brands will greatly enhance both the visibility and availability of the Marley products across TPB’s extensive distribution network,” said Damian Marano, CEO of Docklight Brands.