Study Shows Reduced Exposure HNB Products
Japan Tobacco has announced the results of a clinical study that demonstrates a reduction in exposure to, and uptake of, selected harmful and potentially harmful constituents in healthy Japanese adult smokers who switched to four in-market heated tobacco products, including Ploom TECH+ and Ploom S 2.0.
The study was conducted in consultation with a medical advisor, Yuji Kumagai, who is a professor at Kitasato Clinical Research Center.
“With this study, the JT Group contributes another small but meaningful piece to the jigsaw of scientific evidence on heated tobacco products. Although further research is required, these results strongly underpin the potential of heated tobacco products, including Ploom TECH+ and Ploom S 2.0, to reduce the health risks associated with smoking,” said Ian Jones, JTI vice president and R&D principal scientist, in a statement.
“We continue to conduct research to provide scientific evidence of the potential benefits of using our reduced-risk products. As we continue our studies, we will communicate our research data on our science website, JT-science.com,” said Jones.