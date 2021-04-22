Study: Impact of HNB No Less Harmful Than Cigarettes

The impact on lung cells of heat-not-burn (HNB) tobacco products may be no less harmful than that of conventional cigarettes, according to the authors of a small comparative study published by Thorax.

HNB products contain nicotine and tobacco but have been marketed by the tobacco industry as a less harmful alternative to conventional cigarettes on the grounds that they don’t produce specific harmful chemicals that are released when tobacco burns.

Smoking heightens the risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, peripheral artery disease, and abdominal aortic aneurysm, because it has a role in all stages of artery hardening and blockage. And it causes emphysema and pulmonary hypertension, because it contributes to the damage of blood vessels in the lungs.

Specifically, it contributes to endothelial dysfunction–whereby the lining of small and large blood vessels becomes abnormal, causing arteries to constrict instead of dilating, or blood vessels to become more inflamed; oxidative stress—an excess of harmful cellular by-products; platelet activation–creation of ‘sticky’ blood; and plaque development that can block arteries.

The researchers wanted to find out if these effects could also be observed in people who used HNB products.

So they compared endothelial dysfunction, oxidative stress and platelet activation in 20 non-smokers (average age 28), 20 long term conventional cigarette smokers (average age 27), and 20 long-term users of HNB products (average age 33).

The conventional smokers had been puffing away for an average of 3.5 years, getting through 13 sticks a day; the HNB users had been getting through around 11 products every day for an average of 5 years.

The findings showed that compared with not smoking, long term use of HNB products was associated with reduced endothelial function and increased oxidative stress and platelet activation.

And there were no significant differences between conventional cigarette smokers and users of HNB products.