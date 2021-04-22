Tobacco-and-Covid Paper Retracted Over Industry Links

The European Respiratory Journal has retracted a scientific paper claiming current smokers are 23 percent less likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19 compared to non-smokers after it was discovered some of the paper’s authors had financial links to the tobacco industry, reports The Guardian.

The World Health Organization has warned that because smoking impairs lung function, there is an increased risk of severe symptoms if respiratory infections, including coronaviruses, are acquired by smokers. Covid-19 is an infectious disease that primarily attacks the lungs.

But the paper, published in July last year by the European Respiratory Journal, found “current smoking was not associated with adverse outcome” in patients admitted to hospital with Covid, and claimed smokers were at a significantly lower risk of acquiring the virus.

The article was originally published “early view” on July 30, 2020. Subsequent to this, and prior to publication of the version of record in an issue of the European Respiratory Journal, it was brought to the editors’ attention that two of the authors had failed to disclose potential conflicts of interest at the time of the manuscript’s submission.