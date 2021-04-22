Postal Service Publishes E-Cig Mailing Guidance

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has published its guidance for mailing vaping products in the Federal Register. The notice provides some clarity on USPS policy and outlined potential exceptions, which could include legal hemp and its derivatives.

Until the final rule is issued, ENDS are not subject to the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking (PACT) Act. The USPS suggests it may exempt cannabis products, but also says that it will not review any exemption applications before the rule is finalized. The agency did, however, state that it has attempted to streamline the application process.

“The Postal Service understands that those concerns are heightened by Congress’s decision to make ENDS nonmailable immediately upon publication of the final rule, rather than applying the 30-day notice period that typically follows a final rule under the Administrative Procedure Act,” the USPS wrote. “