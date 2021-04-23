Analysts: Nicotine Reduction Would Take Time

Industry analysts expect the implementation of any plan to mandate lower nicotine levels for cigarettes sold in the U.S. to take a long time.

Tobacco stocks plunged on April 19 after The Wall Street Journal published an article suggesting the Biden administration is considering a policy that would require tobacco companies to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes to nonaddictive levels.

Industry analysts, however, said this process will be lengthy, according to an article published by CSP.

“While we see a very long and uncertain road to establishing a legally enforceable nicotine standard, we believe there is heightened headline risk, and the likelihood for a nicotine standard to ultimately be implemented exists,” Bonnie Herzog, a managing director of Goldman Sachs, said in a research note.

If the Biden administration moves forward with its plan, Herzog said she would expect cigarette volumes to decline dramatically and more people to convert to reduced-risk products and technologies.

Nik Modi, analyst at New York-based RBC Capital Markets, said in a research note that he’s cautious of becoming too invested in potential consequences at this time because nicotine regulation is just a consideration.

If the regulation moves to the next step, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would have to release a notice of proposed rulemaking and consider potential consequences. At a minimum, there is a mandatory one- to two-year delay between issuing a final rule and policy implementation, Herzog said.

Among other things, the agency would have to consider whether lowering nicotine levels would increase consumption of cigarettes because of reduced risk perceptions, and if its policy would boost black market sales or unregulated home manufacturing.