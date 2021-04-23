Forest to Host Webinar on Vaping
To mark the last week of VApril, the U.K.’s annual vaping awareness month now in its fourth year, the smokers’ lobby group Forest is hosting a webinar on April 28 to discuss “Should smokers switch to vaping?”
“E-cigarettes have been a mainstream consumer product for the best part of a decade and vaping is credited with encouraging millions of smokers to switch to what evidence suggests is a significantly reduced risk product,” says Forest director Simon Clark
“Despite that, millions more seem resistant to switching and the latest figures suggest that the number of vapers in the U.K. may have fallen from a peak of 3.6 million to 3 million. The question is, why?”
Speakers at the virtual meeting include John Dunne, CEO of the U.K. Vaping Industry Association; Joe Dunne, spokesperson for Respect Vapers in Ireland; and Daniel Pryor, head of programs at the Adam Smith Institute think tank.
“Confirmed smokers are often excluded from public debates about vaping and smoking cessation,” says Clark. “It’s misguided because their views are essential to understanding why more smokers don’t want to quit or switch.
“We believe adults should have the freedom to make informed choices, so this is an opportunity for confirmed smokers to learn more about reduced-risk products, and for vaping advocates to understand why many smokers still prefer combustible tobacco and to respect that choice.”
Forest’s webinar will take place April 28, 18:00-19:00 U.K. time.
