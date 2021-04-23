Forest to Host Webinar on Vaping

To mark the last week of VApril, the U.K.’s annual vaping awareness month now in its fourth year, the smokers’ lobby group Forest is hosting a webinar on April 28 to discuss “Should smokers switch to vaping?”

“E-cigarettes have been a mainstream consumer product for the best part of a decade and vaping is credited with encouraging millions of smokers to switch to what evidence suggests is a significantly reduced risk product,” says Forest director Simon Clark

“Despite that, millions more seem resistant to switching and the latest figures suggest that the number of vapers in the U.K. may have fallen from a peak of 3.6 million to 3 million. The question is, why?”